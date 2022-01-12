Advertisement

A new way to help local youths get jobs

(WBAY)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 11, 2022
(WBNG)--The New York State GVP has teamed up with the Broome-Tioga Workforce to start a program that will help the youth in Binghamton with jobs.

This program will help people from the ages of 18 to 24 with obtaining jobs and also aid with transportation needs, as they fight to remove obstacles the youth face in retaining a permanent job.

“It’s a great opportunity for the Broome-Tioga workforce but also the city school district the city of Binghamton and any nonprofits working for disadvantaged youths " Robert C. Murphy Executive Director of Broome-Tioga Workforce

Resume building, Job training, and a list of many other things are some things that will be available for participants.

To qualify for this you can not be enrolled in school, but if you are currently in High School and are about to graduate you can get help with starting to look for jobs when you do. You must live in zip codes 13901,1904, and 13905. They have also reached out to local churches and nonprofits to help them spread the word to youths who are currently looking for a job.

To find out more information visit the Broome-Tioga Workforce Facebook page.

