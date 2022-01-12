A Seasonable Day!

WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. Winds decrease. High 32 (28-34) Wind SW 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

A south wind will give us a more seasonable day. We’ll have early sunshine, but as a front sags in from the north, we’ll have increasing clouds. Snow showers will move in tonight.

We’ll keep snow showers in the forecast Thursday, but it will be more seasonable with highs near freezing.

Colder weather returns Friday and into the weekend with highs in the 10s and 20s.

A low moving up the east coast could give us snow Monday.