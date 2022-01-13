American Red Cross announces national blood crisis, local employee reacts to the news

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The American Red Cross announced this week it’s experiencing a national blood crisis.

Area Booking Manager locally with the American Red Cross, Sheila Sullivan, said this is the worst it has been in a decade.

Sullivan said the holidays and the winter season always present recurring issues, but the pandemic and the wildfires have made this a “perfect storm” of a situation.

The area booking manager also mentioned there has been a 10% decline in donor turnout at blood drives, which has a ripple effect.

“In recent weeks, we’ve had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types,” said Sullivan. “Days when it was the worst, it has made a situation where we cannot fully fill all the hospital blood orders, which is never a good thing.”

If someone has donated blood, she mentioned sharing the experience with peers.

To save up to three lives, you can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit this website to enter a zip code to find the next blood drive near your location.