Advertisement

Broome County Public Library in need of donations for pop-up food pantry

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Public Library is in need of non-perishable food items and hygiene products for its pop-up food pantry.

The library will be collecting donations for the food drive until Saturday, Jan. 15. Head of Information Services, Sherry Kowalski, said the food and hygiene products they collect will be distributed to people in the community on Monday, Jan. 17.

“Historically, libraries have always been here to help the community,” said Kowalski. “We’re more than just books, and we offer all types of services -- this is just one service that will help the community.”

People interested in donating can drop off hygiene products or non-perishable food items inside the Broome County Public Library, located at 185 Court Street.

Most Read

Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Man who had COVID-19 says everything tastes like ‘rotten flesh’
A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a...
Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say
Smoking material to blame for fire at Endicott residence
Human trafficking
Human Trafficking Task Force speaks out on local human trafficking
Sam's Club
6 Transported to Hospital after Gas Leak at Sam’s Club

Latest News

The van will be parked in front of the clinic located at 110 Central Ave in Owego on Thursday,...
Lourdes ‘Mammo on the Move’ partners with Tioga Opportunities Family Planning Clinic, providing women’s health services
Broome County Public Library Food Drive
Broome County Public Library Food Drive
Mammo on the Move Tioga Opportunities
Mammo on the Move Tioga Opportunities
At the American Red Cross' Johnson City site, an individual goes through the donation process.
American Red Cross announces national blood crisis, local employee reacts to the news