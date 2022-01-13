Broome County Public Library in need of donations for pop-up food pantry

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Public Library is in need of non-perishable food items and hygiene products for its pop-up food pantry.

The library will be collecting donations for the food drive until Saturday, Jan. 15. Head of Information Services, Sherry Kowalski, said the food and hygiene products they collect will be distributed to people in the community on Monday, Jan. 17.

“Historically, libraries have always been here to help the community,” said Kowalski. “We’re more than just books, and we offer all types of services -- this is just one service that will help the community.”

People interested in donating can drop off hygiene products or non-perishable food items inside the Broome County Public Library, located at 185 Court Street.