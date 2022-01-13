Cold & Snow are on the way!
Winter isn’t over
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50″ 20% High 38 (34-40) Wind S 3-8 mph
It’s not going to snow all day, and accumulations will be light, but we’ll keep snow showers in the forecast today. It will be more seasonable, even a few degrees above average, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
A cold front moves through Friday morning with a return of colder weather. Temperatures will fall through the day with snow showers. We’ll be frigid Friday night into Saturday.
Temperatures will rebound Sunday and we’ll get some sunshine, but a low moving up the east coast could give us snow Monday.
Lingering snow showers Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. Highs will be in the 20s.