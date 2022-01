ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Fire Department responded to a building fire at a location behind 410 Jackson Ave. Thursday afternoon.

According to Endicott Fire officials, the cause of the fire was a refrigerator malfunction. There were no injuries involved in the incident, officials said.

(WBNG 12 News)

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 3:14 p.m.