Dangerously low wind chills and a winter storm to watch!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few snow showers. Low: 24-30

Friday: Temperatures fall into the teens by late afternoon. 20% chance of snow showers. High: 27-31↓

Forecast Discussion:

A few sprinkles or snow showers are possible overnight tonight with lows in the 20s to around 30.

Arctic high pressure builds in through the day Friday and temperatures will fall through the day after an early morning maximum. A few snow showers are possible. Early day highs in the mid to upper 20s to around 30 drop into the teens and then single digits late in the evening. Winds pick up and wind chills drop to 20 below late. Overnight wind chills will be as low as -30 in some areas. Lows range from 8 to 10 below to around 0.

Saturday will likely be the coldest day we’ve seen in a few years; even colder than Tuesday was. Highs will stay in the single digits. In the higher elevations could have a hard time reaching 2 or 3 degrees. Sunday morning brings more sub-zero lows; ranging from -7 to around 0.

SUB-ZERO LOWS (WBNG)

Sunday looks quiet, but we continue to monitor the likelihood of a coastal storm Sunday night into Monday. This needs to be monitored closely. We’ve increased the chance of snow to 100%. Significant snow *COULD develop if the storm stays all snow.

What we know now:

The heaviest snow trend is toward Western New York and western Finger Lakes. It is still too early to be certain so please follow us here at WBNG and watch 12 News. A shift east in the storm could bring the heavy snow forecast into our area. We’ll keep you up to date with the latest trends and forecast information. There will likely be a WIDE range in accumulations from the Finger Lakes to the Catskills. Please download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app, too. There will be additional videos posted there as we head toward the storm arrival time.

SOME UNCERTAINTY STILL EXISTS (WBNG)

WINTER STORM NEXT WEEK (WBNG)

Post-storm Tuesday and Wednesday brings a chance of some lake snow showers with highs in the mid 20s and lows in the teens.