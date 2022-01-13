Every Cat’s Dream annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser Sunday

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Every Cat’s Dream will host its annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Jan. 16.

The dinner will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the Russian Club in Endicott.

Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, a roll and salad.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Director and volunteer David Staff said there will be a cash bar, 50/50, basket raffles, and desserts available.

After many years of functioning as dog rescue, previously named Every Dog’s Dream Staff said it was time to switch gears.

“We needed to switch gears and as much as many of our partner agencies at this stage are doing a wonderful job with dog adoptions and bringing dogs into the community we wanted to focus on the cat issue,” Staff said. “We’ve had a large feral population of cats this last year we brought in over 600 cats that were abandoned.”

Staff noted Every Cat’s Dream is currently looking for volunteers and fosters.

“With the pandemic it has been extremely difficult trying to open up the adoption center to bring people in to look at the animals that we have,” Staff said

Staff said on the new website there are specific links on how to become a foster and what is involved with trap neuter release and volunteering.

Cats available for adoption can be viewed online, and appointments can be made for approved applicants to view the cats.