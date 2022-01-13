Advertisement

January is National Mentoring Month

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of The Twin Tiers are honoring mentors in their program by highlighting them every week
(Courtesy Photo)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG)-- It’s National Mentoring Month and to celebrate the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of The Twin Tiers are honoring mentors in their program by highlighting them every week on the organization’s social media pages so they can share their stories and passion about what they do.

The organization has been mentoring kids in the Southern Tier for about 30 years now by helping them gain confidence and helping them succeed.

The Executive Director of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Twin Tiers Lauren Heilweil told 12 News that they are currently looking for male mentors 18 and older to volunteer.

" If you know someone or you are someone that can see yourself in a role like this and see yourself making a positive impact as a male in the child life as a role model give us a call or email we would like to chat” - Lauren Heilweil

The age range for kids to join the program is 5 -16 years old once they turn 18 they will age out of the program.

If you’re looking to sign your child up or considering volunteering please email contact@twintiersbbbs.org for more information or visit their website.

