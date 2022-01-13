Lourdes ‘Mammo on the Move’ partners with Tioga Opportunities Family Planning Clinic, providing women’s health services

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Lourdes “Mammo on the Move” mobile mammography van is teaming up with Tioga Opportunities Family Planning Clinic this month to offer women their annual wellness exams.

The van will be parked in front of the clinic located at 110 Central Ave in Owego on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Women can schedule both an annual exam and mammography in one day.

Women with and without insurance are welcome to participate. Program Manager of Mammo on the Move, Lori Kemmerer, said women without insurance can also sign up for New York state’s Cancer Services Program to receive free mammograms.

“We’re open to the community and encourage everyone to call and get scheduled,” said Kemmerer. “We do take walk-ins, so if you don’t have an appointment it’s okay. Knock on the van door and we will get you all set up.”

Kemmerer said the goal is to make it easier and more accessible for women to get the care they need and deserve. She said it is important for women to start getting mammogram screenings at age 40.

“I just want women to take care of themselves, make themselves a priority, and get screened,” Kemmerer said. “Early detection saves lives, and that’s everything we’re trying to do.”

More information on the next mobile mammogram screenings and annual exams can be found here.