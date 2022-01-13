Police arrest Broome County man on sex abuse charges
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- New York State Police said it arrested a 26-year-old man on sex-abuse charges on Jan. 6.
According to a news release, State Police said it arrested Simon A. Braungard of Windsor with sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony.
Police said he was charged after an investigation showed that he forcibly subjected a victim to sexual conduct during a domestic dispute.
He was arrested and processed at SP Binghamton was then transported to Broome County Arraignment and processing.