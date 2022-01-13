Two Businesses Honor the Late Betty White through Animal Shelter Fundraiser

AFTON, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It’s a fundraiser for an animal shelter and it’s the brainchild of two local business owners in Chenango County. Melanie Hagar-Mueller is the owner of Old Tome Bookstore in Afton, and for her, there is more than meets the eye.

“her son told me that she had this puppy that I would be interested in so we asked her to bring the puppy down and we fell in love and right then and there we adopted her.”

Hagar-Mueller says following the inspiration of her friend and fellow business owner Melissa Bogert. She was adopted from an Albany-based organization called Karma-k-9.

“She has been one of the best dogs that I’ve ever had temperament-wise, I’ve had three bully’s in my life and they’ve all been amazing dogs all of them.”

Now, Hagar-Mueller and Bogert are on a mission to raise money through a fundraiser in memory of Betty white and Hagar-Mueller’s late dog ‘Izzy’

In honor of Betty and all of the work that she has done, my thought was that we run a sale and part of the proceeds, part of our benefits will go to karma k-9 or another organization that needed funding

Bogert sits on the board of karma k-9 and says it’s important that people support shelters like theirs as there is no physical location, the organization relies on foster families to harbor the pets.

“They don’t choose the environment in which they come into this world, they’re very much like children so it is our responsibility as human beings to do what we can as we can to help make life better,” she says.

Both add they wouldn’t be able to do this without the support from both communities.

The Old Tome Bookstore will be hosting their sale in Afton from January 16th until the 22nd with 20% of the proceeds going to the shelter. Iroquois Antiques in Bainbridge will host their fundraiser from January 16th until the 23rd with 10% of vendor proceeds, and 30% of Bogert’s personal sales donated to Karma K-9.