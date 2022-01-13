Advertisement

Vestal gets new police chief with 25 years of law enforcement experience

Police Chief Kinter
Police Chief Kinter(WBNG 12 News)
By Nina Einsidler
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal officials announced Thursday that the town appointed its new police chief.

Stace Kintner will replace John Butler as the Vestal Police Department’s chief.

Kintner is a lifelong Vestal resident and has 25 years of experience in law enforcement. He served for five years at the Broome County Sheriff’s Department in the Corrections Division and served for 20 years at the Vestal Police Department.

The town said Kintner was “instrumental” in forming the Vestal Youth Police Academy and the Citizens Police Academy.

They said as the new chief, Kinter will prioritize increased community policing with greater transparency, improved officer training, and officer health and wellness.

He also coaches youth sports.

