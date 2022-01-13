YWCA to expand childcare center and provide affordable housing

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The YWCA is set to expand its childcare center as well as build 60 units of affordable housing.

Executive Director Carole Coppens said the YWCA of Binghamton was incorporated in 1892 and celebrates its 130th anniversary touching more than 5,000 lives a year.

“What we do is homeless housing for women and children,” Coppens sad. “We have an early childhood education center, and Encoreplus breast and cervical cancer education and screening program so all of those together we are touching about 5,000 lives a year through those major programs.”

Coppens said with the help of a recent partnership between the City of Binghamton and Donna Lupardos office they will be able to expand their childcare center.

“This was an opportunity that came our way just recently towards the end of 2021 working with Mayor David and the City of Binghamton to locate a new place. We’ve been looking for a while to move our childcare center off-site,” Coppens said. “Where we are now we are maxed out and licensed for 45 children we know we need to expand.”

Coppens noted the YWCA will purchase property on 43-45 Carroll Street, the Old Urban League Building, that will almost triple the capacity currently offered.

“Another piece of this project is allowing us to purchase a building and a lot and we will be building a four-story edifice to provide 60 units of affordable housing apartments,” Coppens said. “These will be through several different entities to work with us in terms of finding the funding to renovate and build the building.”

Coppens said the project is estimated at $25 million.

