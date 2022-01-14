Ahead of potential snowstorm, here are 11 travel tips for your safety

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has offered travel advice ahead of a potential snowstorm Sunday night into Monday.

The advice is posted below:

Limit your travel if possible

Allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra r between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you

Have at least ½ tank of gas in your vehicle

Dress warm and have a blanket in your vehicle

Make sure your cell phone is fully charged if you have to call for help

Be familiar with an alternate route to your destination

If you are traveling slowly, be sure to have your four-way flashers on

If possible, park vehicles off roadways to allow Public Works staff the opportunity for the best snow removal

If you are in an accident, stay in your vehicle, wait for help.

Do not get out of your vehicle and walk around on the roadway to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic.