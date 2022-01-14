Advertisement

Ahead of potential snowstorm, here are 11 travel tips for your safety

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has offered travel advice ahead of a potential snowstorm Sunday night into Monday.

The advice is posted below:

  • Limit your travel if possible
  • Allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra r between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you
  • Have at least ½ tank of gas in your vehicle
  • Dress warm and have a blanket in your vehicle
  • Make sure your cell phone is fully charged if you have to call for help
  • Be familiar with an alternate route to your destination
  • If you are traveling slowly, be sure to have your four-way flashers on
  • If possible, park vehicles off roadways to allow Public Works staff the opportunity for the best snow removal
  • If you are in an accident, stay in your vehicle, wait for help.
  • Do not get out of your vehicle and walk around on the roadway to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic.
  • Remember to take breaks while shoveling to avoid back injuries and/or possible heart attacks.

Several inches of snow are expected.

For the latest on the forecast, go to the 12 News weather page by following this link. You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app on iPhone and Android by going here.

12 News will have the latest on the forecast in its noon, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
Police arrest Broome County man on sex abuse charges
11 Binghamton properties could be demolished in $2.9M flood-mitigation plan
Police Chief Kinter
Vestal gets new police chief with 25 years of law enforcement experience
Windsor man arrested on sex abuse charges
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Tompkins County man convicted of rape, other charges
New York Pizzeria and Restaurant in New Berlin, NY celebrates 40 years
‘Our Success is Based on who we are’: New Berlin Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years in Community
Ross Park Zoo
Ross Park Zoo open on the weekends during the winter
Tioga County Public Health is offering free radon testing to residents. Radon tests can also be...
Tioga County declares January ‘National Radon Action Month,’ educating residents on importance of radon testing