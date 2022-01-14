Ahead of potential snowstorm, here are 11 travel tips for your safety
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has offered travel advice ahead of a potential snowstorm Sunday night into Monday.
The advice is posted below:
- Limit your travel if possible
- Allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra r between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you
- Have at least ½ tank of gas in your vehicle
- Dress warm and have a blanket in your vehicle
- Make sure your cell phone is fully charged if you have to call for help
- Be familiar with an alternate route to your destination
- If you are traveling slowly, be sure to have your four-way flashers on
- If possible, park vehicles off roadways to allow Public Works staff the opportunity for the best snow removal
- If you are in an accident, stay in your vehicle, wait for help.
- Do not get out of your vehicle and walk around on the roadway to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic.
- Remember to take breaks while shoveling to avoid back injuries and/or possible heart attacks.
Several inches of snow are expected.
