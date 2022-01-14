Convicted killer now facing additional sentencing
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Convicted killer Larry Harris is facing a harsher sentence for another crime.
Harris was ruled to be a persistent violent felony offender in Broome County Court Friday morning.
He was previously convicted of predatory sexual assault. He will now be sentenced to a minimum of 25 years to life on each of the two counts.
Harris was already previously convicted of the 2019 manslaughter of 10-year-old Jerome Harris and separate drug crimes.
The three sentencings will be held next week.