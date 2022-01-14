Local library adapts to the times, offers virtual tech lessons

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- This day and age, it’s important to have a good foundation when it comes to the digital world and its gadgets.

To help learn the basics, Endicott’s George F. Johnson Memorial Library is holding tech lessons through its tech center.

“We had noticed that there were other libraries doing this outside of the area and thought it would be a wonderful service to bring to the Broome County area,” said Mary Ann Karre, who has been around since the beginning of the tech center.

The lessons have been offered since 2015, but since the pandemic, the program has had to adapt its approach.

“We tried to come up with what was easiest for people to log in and to use without previous experience. The Zoom classes turned out to be the best,” said Karre. “There are no cameras. The only person who has a microphone is the instructor. It’s very, very anonymous.”

“We saw a big digital divide in people needing tech help, needing help applying for jobs, needing just support one-on-one,” said Tech Center Manager Kenneth Roman.

Today’s lesson was focused on iPad basics, but other topics have included Word, Excel, Windows 10, and more.

In a post-pandemic world, Karre would like to see a hybrid model to accommodate all residents.

Roman mentioned there’s no target age for the program. It’s meant for anyone needing assistance.

To get access to a future lesson and to view the schedule, head to this website.