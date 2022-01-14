Advertisement

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events planned at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Jan. 17 and on Jan. 21 The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is holding a celebration to commemorate the holiday.

“We celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day every year at The Discovery Center,” Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko said. “Late-breaking news we’re getting a snowstorm on Monday so we’ve decided to extend our activities throughout the week and on Friday evening we’re open from 4 to 7 p.m. so the kids who were normally off from school and families that would’ve taken advantage of visiting us on Monday can come on Friday evening.”

Dutko said there are activities for kids to participate in.

“We have a special game where the kids are the actual games pieces and it’s kind of like a chutes and ladders game, and it’s all about facts about Martin Luther King Jr. throughout his life that you didn’t know,” Dutko said. “We also have scavenger hunts in the museum for different age groups and other crafts.”

Dutko encourages children to visit The Discovery Center and learn about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., his life, and how he chose to fight injustice peacefully.

“We just want kinds to understand why they have a day off from school and learn a little bit more about his legacy,” Dutko said.

For updates and more information click here.

