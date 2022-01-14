Advertisement

‘Our Success is Based on who we are’: New Berlin Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years in Community

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WBNG) -- When Frank Baio came to the United States he had a dream; to open a pizza shop, but what he did not know is that it would be located in a remote Chenango County village.

“I found this place is a mistake and when I drove through” he says. But when he found a special someone, he stayed. “The first thing that kept me here was my wife.”

He says after that, he knew the Village of New Berlin would be the place to open ‘New York Pizzeria and Restaurant’. “After I saw the two other pizzerias in two different towns I figured I’d do the same thing here open up start it do it hope that it would work out those days sell it and go back to my country.”

After the success of his business and his growing family, 40 years later, the business still serves up some of his favorite dishes. Baio says he attributes much of his success to the community, but especially his staff. “I want to thank my staff, they’re family, (without them) we would not be able to achieve what we achieved today.”

In a small ceremony, Mayor of New Berlin, Peter Lennon, Assemblyman Joe Angelino, and Senator Peter Oberacker made remarks. Angeliono presented the Baio family with a recognition from the state assembly, and Oberacker with the 2021 NYS Senate Empire Award for their dedication to the community and the state of New York.

