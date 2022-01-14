Tompkins County man convicted of rape, other charges

(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced a Lansing, N.Y. man was convicted of sex abuse charges on Wednesday by a jury.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office said Jovon L. Monk, 36, was convicted of rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree. All these charges are felonies.

Sentencing for Monk will be March 15.