Advertisement

Tompkins County man convicted of rape, other charges

(KTVF)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced a Lansing, N.Y. man was convicted of sex abuse charges on Wednesday by a jury.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office said Jovon L. Monk, 36, was convicted of rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree. All these charges are felonies.

Sentencing for Monk will be March 15.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
Police arrest Broome County man on sex abuse charges
11 Binghamton properties could be demolished in $2.9M flood-mitigation plan
Police Chief Kinter
Vestal gets new police chief with 25 years of law enforcement experience
Windsor man arrested on sex abuse charges
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

New York Pizzeria and Restaurant in New Berlin, NY celebrates 40 years
‘Our Success is Based on who we are’: New Berlin Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years in Community
Ahead of potential snowstorm, here are 11 travel tips for your safety
Ross Park Zoo
Ross Park Zoo open on the weekends during the winter
Tioga County Public Health is offering free radon testing to residents. Radon tests can also be...
Tioga County declares January ‘National Radon Action Month,’ educating residents on importance of radon testing