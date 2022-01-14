Wind, Cold & Snow!

Wind Chill Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Susquehanna, Tioga, Tompkins and Wayne Counties from 7 PM Friday until 1 PM Saturday.

WIND CHILL WARNING for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware Otsego and Sullivan Counties from 7 PM Friday until 1 PM Saturday.

Winter Storm Watch fro Bradford, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Tioga, Tompkins and Susquehanna Counties from 5 PM Sunday until 5 PM Monday.

FRIDAY: Early clouds, becoming partly cloudy. Snow showers. Falling temperatures. 0-.50″ 20% Temperatures fall through the 20s. (20-30) Wind N 10-20 G 30 mph

A cold front is moving through this morning. This and a strong low over the Atlantic will give us a gusty north with. This brings a return of colder weather. Temperatures will fall through the day with a few snow showers. We’ll be frigid Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound Sunday and we’ll get some sunshine, but a low moving up the east coast could give us snow Monday.

Lingering snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 20s with lows in the 10s.