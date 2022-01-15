Broome County Arts Council supports arts community, awarding local artists and organizations with grants

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- For over 30 years, the Broome County Arts Council has collected donations to go towards its United Cultural Fund -- supporting local artists and art organizations throughout Broome County.

Broome County is one of five communities in New York state with an active program that supports the arts. The Broome County Arts Council gives out both general operating support grants and project grants to the arts community.

Director of Programs and Marketing for the arts council, Shawna Stevenson, said the UCF has raised over $10 million in grants since the annual campaign’s inception in 1986.

“We try to fund the organizations and programs that really engage the community, have representation of the community involved, and are accessible to people in the community,” said Stevenson. “We really want to make sure we’re supporting the programs that everyone in Broome County can appreciate and benefit from.”

Goodwill Theatre Inc. in Johnson City has been a recipient of the United Cultural Fund, and CEO Naima Kradjian said she appreciates the support from the Broome County Arts Council.

“We are so grateful for the UCF. It goes towards general operating, and that is really hard money to get,” Kradjian said. “That supports our staff -- and for most nonprofits, the biggest line item in their budget is the staff.”

The United Cultural Fund opens up to applicants every year from December through January, and the grant deadline for this year is Monday, Jan. 17. Recipients of the UCF will be announced in March 2022.

The Broome County Arts Council will be accepting donations to help fund the United Cultural Fund until Friday, February 4. People interested in donating can follow this link.