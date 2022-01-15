‘It’s a Great Feeling’: Binghamton Native and Drag Queen ‘Jasmine Kennedie’ to Appear on ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Kyle Kubitskey or better known under their drag name ‘Jasmine Kennedie’ was raised in the Southern Tier. They attended the Maine-Endwell School District for a majority of their time. Growing up, Kubitskey would watch the television competition for Drag Queens called ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’. They said when they were in their early teens, they took an interest with the show. “And I was inspired basically I like watching it like a full rerun of season six” says Kennedie.

After seeing some of the early seasons of the show, there was no turning back...”I started dressing in my house when my mom was traveling got to her make up and my sister snuck me some make up and I kept it under my bed I like the first time I went out in drag and was actually at the Maine-Endwell Fire Department at a Halloween party when I was like 15 or 16 and like yeah that was my first start in drag you could say as a Hooters girl.”

Kennedie says the Drag community in Binghamton has always been smaller than in other cities, however, that does not mean it’s nonexistent. “So drag has definitely elevated and gotten a lot better ever since Merlin’s that used to be the bar and then I closed drag has not died in Binghamton we have found a ways no matter what location will take us we have done it and it’s a very close and tight knit.”

Reflecting on how far she has come, Kennedie says it’s nice to see hard work pay off “Definitely looking back and seeing the time span from starting drag till now it is kind of a shock to be completely honest but at the same time it does feel validating because I have been doing this now for seven years so it’s a nice feeling to know like I may be young but I’m appreciative of the work that I’ve put into it.”

Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on VH-1 on January 14th at 8:00 PM