Johnson City, Endicott seeking residents to fill out firefighter applications

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Two fire departments are looking to add to their fleet, which include the Village of Endicott Fire Department and the Village of Johnson City Fire Department.

“There’s always a shortage. I don’t think there’s a department in this country that couldn’t use more people, us included,” said Fire Chief Joseph Griswold with Endicott.

“We’ve definitely seen a reduction in the amount of people that are responding to the advertisement for the job. Everybody’s feeling the crunch,” said Fire Marshal Robert Blakeslee with Johnson City.

At the local level, fire departments in Johnson City and Endicott are looking to add full-time firefighters to their fleet.

“They give our exam once every four years and then that list will carry on until 2026,” said Blakeslee. “You might be on the list for a year or so. Doesn’t mean you’re not going to be hired. It’s all kind of demand.”

Endicott’s fire chief said the written exam grades are classified as a tier.

“There’s a 100 block, a 95 block, a 90 block, an 85 block. In order for us to get to the 95 block, we have to use up the 100 block,” said Griswold.

Both expressed to be physically prepared if you get asked to do the physical fitness screening.

“It’s one and done. If you fail it, you’re going to have to take the next test to get back on the list,” said Griswold.

If someone misses the application deadline this time around, Blakeslee said there’s no substitution and the resident would have to wait until the next exam date.

The last date to apply for the written exam is Jan. 21.

To see the application process, head to this link.