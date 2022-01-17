American Heart Association asks people to be mindful of their heart health when removing snow

(WBNG) -- The American Heart Association is asking residents with snow on their driveways and sidewalks to be careful when they are shoveling.

The Heart Association said some people face an increased risk of heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest when they are shoveling heavy snow.

According to Fellow of the American Heart Association Dr. Barry Franklin, reports indicate that hundreds of people die during or moments after removing snow in the country.

“Shoveling snow is a very strenuous activity, made even more so by the impact that cold temperatures have on your body, increasing the blood pressure while simultaneously constricting the coronary arteries,” said Franklin in a news release. “It really is a ‘perfect storm’ for acute cardiac events.”

Franklin also noted that using a snowblower can also be dangerous due to the raised blood pressure from the exertion of pushing it.

He recommended people who must remove snow take frequent breaks and that pushing snow with a shovel is preferred to lifting it up and throwing it.

For more information about cold weather and heart health, follow this link to the American Heart Association website.