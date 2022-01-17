Broome County, New York State close some buildings, services due to snowstorm

(WBNG) -- Some Broome County buildings and services are closed Monday following a storm that dropped several inches of snow throughout the Southern Tier and western New York Sunday night.

The buildings and services include:

Broome County Public Library

Meals on Wheels

Broome County Office for Aging Adult Day Programs

The Broome County Health Department COVID-19 rapid testing site is also closed Monday. However, that closure is for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

New York State has also closed its COVID-19 testing sites at former Davis College and the former Gannett Building. Both locations are in Johnson City.

For a full list of closing, follow this link. These closings are user-submitted.

