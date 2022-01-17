Advertisement

Broome County, New York State close some buildings, services due to snowstorm

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Some Broome County buildings and services are closed Monday following a storm that dropped several inches of snow throughout the Southern Tier and western New York Sunday night.

The buildings and services include:

  • Broome County Public Library
  • Meals on Wheels
  • Broome County Office for Aging Adult Day Programs

The Broome County Health Department COVID-19 rapid testing site is also closed Monday. However, that closure is for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

New York State has also closed its COVID-19 testing sites at former Davis College and the former Gannett Building. Both locations are in Johnson City.

For a full list of closing, follow this link. These closings are user-submitted.

For the latest on the forecast, go to the 12 News weather page by following this link. You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app on iPhone and Android by going here.

