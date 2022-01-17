Advertisement

State DOT says it was prepared to take on winter storm

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation said it can utilize more than 2,300 pieces of equipment and had more than 33,000 operators and supervisors to clear the roads Monday.

“We absolutely have the necessary staff and resources to take this storm on,” DOT Region 9 Public Information Officer Scott Cook told 12 News.

The DOT came out Sunday night as the snow began to fall to keep the roads clear.

If you’re on the road, DOT officials ask that you drive slow and don’t attempt to pass plows. You should also avoid driving on roads that are not yet plowed.

Broome County closed some of its buildings and stopped some of its services, like Meals on Wheels, due to the snowfall. New York State also closed its two COVID-19 testing sites at the former Davis College and the former Gannett Building due to the weather.

