WINTER STORM WARNING for the entire area until 5 PM Monday.

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Cloudy with snow and a wintry mix. 0-2″ snow, 0-T” ice 80% High 34 (30-36) Wind E becoming SW 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

As the low moves out, we will keep some snow showers in the forecast. This could mix with some ice and rain showers. Accumulations of these will be light. We’ll have some lingering snow showers tonight and into Tuesday.

A low tracking through Canada will give us some mixed showers Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 30s. As the low moves out, we’ll have snow showers as temperatures tumble into the 10s and 20s.

A cold, quiet end to the week. Mixed clouds Friday with highs in the 10s. Temperatures rebound a little into the weekend with highs in the upper 10s and low 20s.