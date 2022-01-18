Advertisement

Binghamton man sentenced to 9 years in prison for weapon possession

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced 43-year-old James Durham of Binghamton was sentenced to nine years in prison in Broome County Court.

The District Attorney’s Office said Durham was found guilty in July 2021 of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for illegally possessing a .22 caliber revolver on Court Street in Binghamton in July 2020.

“Thanks to the Binghamton Police Department for getting a career criminal and illegal firearm off our streets, " said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak in a news release. “Mr. Durham’s lengthy criminal history warranted a state prison sentence.”

He will also serve five-years post-release supervision.

