A brief shot of cold air

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early snow showers. 0-1″ 30% High 22 (18-24) NW 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

We’ll have some lingering snow showers today, mainly early. As warmer air returns, there could be a couple brief snow showers tonight.

A low tracking through Canada will give us snow showers Wednesday. There could be a few rain drops as temperatures climb into the 30s. As the low moves out, we’ll have snow showers as temperatures tumble into the 10s and 20s.

A cold, end to the week. Mixed clouds Friday with highs in the 10s. We’ll have to keep our eyes on the Coast Saturday. A low working its way northward could give us some clouds. If it tracks farther west, we could get some snow from this low.

Cold weather, along with snow showers continues Sunday and Monday.