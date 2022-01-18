Crews respond to fire at unoccupied house in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire in an unoccupied house Tuesday morning.

Officials told a 12 News crew at the scene the call came in around 7:50 a.m. to 65 Cleveland Ave in Binghamton.

They said it was a small fire in a back room in the home. As of 8:20 a.m., the fire was out.

Binghamton Fire and Police departments are on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.