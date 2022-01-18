Crews respond to fire at unoccupied house in Binghamton
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire in an unoccupied house Tuesday morning.
Officials told a 12 News crew at the scene the call came in around 7:50 a.m. to 65 Cleveland Ave in Binghamton.
They said it was a small fire in a back room in the home. As of 8:20 a.m., the fire was out.
Binghamton Fire and Police departments are on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
