Meals on Wheels, senior centers in Broome County close for Tuesday due to snow

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Broome County officials have announced some closures to their buildings and services Tuesday morning due to the snow.

The Conklin, Eastern and Northern Broome County Meals on Wheels services will not be operating. Additionally, the Eastern and Northern Broome Senior Centers are closed.

For the latest on the forecast, follow this link. You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app on iPhone and Android by going here.

