More bitter cold air in the pipeline

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Temperatures rise after midnight. Winds increase toward daybreak. Low: 5-15↑

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 34-38

Forecast Discussion:

Lingering lake effect flurries and snow showers will end tonight and temperatures will slowly rise after midnight. Expect an early night low ranging from the mid single digits to mid teens. Winds increase toward daybreak and could gust 20-25mph.

QUIET OVERNIGHT (WBNG)

Wednesday brings a quiet day with a bit of a breeze. Another strong cold front arrives overnight into Thursday morning and drives temperatures down; way down. Thursday highs will be in the predawn hours and by the late morning we’re in the teens. Some snow showers are possible. Overnight lows will range from about 10 below to near 0.

ABOVE FREEZING TEMPERATURES (WBNG)

An couple day stretch of cold starts Friday. Single digit highs are expected in many areas. Temperatures struggle to 10 or 11 degrees for Binghamton Friday. Lows into Saturday morning will once again be well below zero. Lows range from about -12 to -3. Even highs on Saturday struggle to 20. The potential coastal storm we were monitoring for Saturday does not look to materialize for us; the storm is forecast to stay well south of the region.

GOOD CHANCE OF COLD LOCKING IN (WBNG)

Overnight lows Saturday night through at least Wednesday morning look to be in the single digits.