Advertisement

Red Cross accepting nominations for 13th annual Real Heroes event

Red Cross is accepting nominations to honor Southern Tier Real Heroes
Red Cross is accepting nominations to honor Southern Tier Real Heroes(KOLD News 13)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross Western New York Region is accepting nominations for its 13th annual Real Heroes event.

The Red Cross is accepting nominations through Jan. 31. The event is in May and will honor heroes across Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins counties as well as Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania.

The Red Cross celebrates and honors people who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish characters through their actions. The Real Heroes event helps support Red Cross programs and services including disaster relief, service to armed forces and preparedness and health ad safety training.

The Red Cross says honorees will be chosen in the following 12 categories: Animal Rescue, Blood Donor/Services, Education, Fire Rescue, Good Neighbor, Good Samaritan Adult, Good Samaritan Youth, Law Enforcement, Lifeline, Medical, Military, and Workplace Safety.

For more information regarding the event and how to submit a nomination, click here.

Most Read

Broome County, New York State close some buildings, services due to snowstorm
Arrest made after fatal Broome County stabbing
Troy Rebarchek from Independence sets two tangled bucks free
WATCH: Man cuts antlers, sets tangled bucks free in viral video
Jasmine Kennedie
‘It’s a Great Feeling’: Binghamton Native and Drag Queen ‘Jasmine Kennedie’ to Appear on ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

Latest News

Meals on Wheels, senior centers in Broome County close for Tuesday due to snow
Crews respond to fire in unoccupied home, Binghamton.
Crews respond to fire at unoccupied house in Binghamton
WBNG 6PM WX 1-17-22 - clipped version
WBNG 6PM WX 1-17-22 - clipped version
Sledding
Families enjoy snow after storm