Red Cross accepting nominations for 13th annual Real Heroes event

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross Western New York Region is accepting nominations for its 13th annual Real Heroes event.

The Red Cross is accepting nominations through Jan. 31. The event is in May and will honor heroes across Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins counties as well as Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania.

The Red Cross celebrates and honors people who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish characters through their actions. The Real Heroes event helps support Red Cross programs and services including disaster relief, service to armed forces and preparedness and health ad safety training.

The Red Cross says honorees will be chosen in the following 12 categories: Animal Rescue, Blood Donor/Services, Education, Fire Rescue, Good Neighbor, Good Samaritan Adult, Good Samaritan Youth, Law Enforcement, Lifeline, Medical, Military, and Workplace Safety.

For more information regarding the event and how to submit a nomination, click here.