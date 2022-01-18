Southern Tier Tuesdays: Hope Adult and Teen Challenge awarded $2,000 grant

(WBNG) -- Hope Adult and Teen Challenge is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Hope Adult and Teen Challenge provide a safe haven for women who have experienced abuse, abandonment or disability that has left them without life skills, vision, or purpose. Lisa Busby said Hope Adult and Teen Challenge provides a place of restoration for young women.

“We’re a residential home for women that are looking for a place for restoration,” Busby said. “It could be a situation of addiction, abuse, neglect, or somebody that’s just really having a hard time moving forward in life and just needs to take some time away to get themselves to learn new coping skills.”

Busby noted these coping skills distract women from the ways they think and believe.

“Some of the coping skills have to do with life skills, emotional intelligence, working through some of their feelings, working through their reactions to things,” Busby said. “It’s also working together as a team and as a family team building.”

Busby said Hope Adult and Teen Challenge is a home for women 17 years and older.

“It’s an 18-month program and they come there for help to restore their lives,” Busby said.

Busby said this grant money will be used to help enrich the experience and atmosphere of the bedrooms for the women.

“We are working on the ladies’ bedrooms, we have been doing renovations to try to enhance the environment for them,” Busby said. “When the girls come in they have a hard time sleeping because of the different environments that they’ve come from.”

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.