Traffic alert: Crash closes 1 lane of traffic in Vestal, scene now clear

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE:

VESTAL (WBNG) -- 511NY reported that the scene is clear as of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

-----

VESTAL (WBNG) -- 511NY reported that a crash on Route 17 Westbound has closed a lane of traffic.

According to 511NY, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 67N.

Broome County dispatchers told 12 News one car was involved in the crash and the driver has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

