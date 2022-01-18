Traffic alert: Crash closes 1 lane of traffic in Vestal, scene now clear

UPDATE:

VESTAL (WBNG) -- 511NY reported that the scene is clear as of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Cleared: Incident on #NY17 WB at Exit 67N - NY 26; Ramp — 511NY - Binghamton (@511nyBinghamton) January 18, 2022

VESTAL (WBNG) -- 511NY reported that a crash on Route 17 Westbound has closed a lane of traffic.

According to 511NY, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 67N.

Broome County dispatchers told 12 News one car was involved in the crash and the driver has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.