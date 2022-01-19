Advertisement

Another shot of deep cold is coming

By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a rain or snow shower. Low: 14-19

Thursday: Chance of light lake effect snow showers. Cold with falling temperatures through the day. Minor accumulation possible inside any persistent lake snow. Any accumulations will be less than 2-3″. High: 15-19↓

A cold front swings in tonight and brings a chance of a few rain or snow showers. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front with lows ending up in the teens. Some light snow is possible well southeast of Binghamton.

SOME LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE SOUTHEAST
MUCH COLDER BY MORNING
Falling temperatures are expected through the day Thursday. Most of the day will be in the teens with wind chills dropping as low as -10 at times. The cold air should allow for some light lake effect snow to develop. Conditions for heavy lake snow are not evident on guidance so we do not expect anything more than a couple inches through the day – in the most persistent snow bands. Highs will be in the low to mid teens but drop into the single digits later in the day. Overnight lows into Friday morning will range from -10 to a few degrees above 0 and will depend highly on local clouds. If your sky is clear you’ll be among the coldest. More clouds will keep temperatures propped up a bit.

Single digit highs are expected in higher elevation areas Friday but valleys get into the low teens. Lows into Saturday morning will once again be well below zero. Lows range from about -12 to -3. Highs on Saturday struggle into the low 20s.

Overnight lows Saturday night through at least Wednesday morning look to be in the single digits. Some snow showers are possible Monday and light snow could develop Tuesday.

