Broome County Legislature passes new redistricting map by 9-6 vote

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Legislature held a special session Tuesday, Jan. 18 to vote on a new map for the county’s legislative districts.

County legislators approved Draft Map 3 by a 9-6 vote. Although it was passed, some legislators felt the map did not fairly represent the county’s residents.

Susan Ryan of District 11 moved to send the map back to the Ad-Hoc committee for reconsideration, but the motion did not pass. She said during previous public hearings, multiple residents have stated that they do not agree with the new outline of legislative districts.

“We have offered very clear reasons why the maps presented failed to meet state law -- both by the letter and by intent,” said Ryan.

The new map has sparked much controversy -- with accusations of gerrymandering due to the splitting of the Town of Maine into three districts. The redistricting of Ely Park from District 12 into District 14 has also caused concern.

While some legislators feel the map is unfair, others believe it does a good job of accurately representing residents across Broome County.

Chairman and 5th District Legislator, Daniel J. Reynolds, said he did not find an area where the districts were unfair. He said the county attorney found the new map to be in compliance with the state’s allowable deviation.

“I understand individuals may disagree on it and I respect your right to disagree with it,” said Reynolds. “But the facts were that there wasn’t an outcrying of partisanship or gerrymandering.”