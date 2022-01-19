Advertisement

Broome County Legislature passes new redistricting map by 9-6 vote

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Legislature held a special session Tuesday, Jan. 18 to vote on a new map for the county’s legislative districts.

County legislators approved Draft Map 3 by a 9-6 vote. Although it was passed, some legislators felt the map did not fairly represent the county’s residents.

Susan Ryan of District 11 moved to send the map back to the Ad-Hoc committee for reconsideration, but the motion did not pass. She said during previous public hearings, multiple residents have stated that they do not agree with the new outline of legislative districts.

“We have offered very clear reasons why the maps presented failed to meet state law -- both by the letter and by intent,” said Ryan.

The new map has sparked much controversy -- with accusations of gerrymandering due to the splitting of the Town of Maine into three districts. The redistricting of Ely Park from District 12 into District 14 has also caused concern.

While some legislators feel the map is unfair, others believe it does a good job of accurately representing residents across Broome County.

Chairman and 5th District Legislator, Daniel J. Reynolds, said he did not find an area where the districts were unfair. He said the county attorney found the new map to be in compliance with the state’s allowable deviation.

“I understand individuals may disagree on it and I respect your right to disagree with it,” said Reynolds. “But the facts were that there wasn’t an outcrying of partisanship or gerrymandering.”

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Broome County, New York State close some buildings, services due to snowstorm
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Crews respond to fire in unoccupied home, Binghamton.
Crews respond to fire at unoccupied house in Binghamton
Arrest made after fatal Broome County stabbing

Latest News

DANIELLES HOUSE JILL PKG
DANIELLES HOUSE JILL PKG
BROOME COUNTY REDISTRICTING
BROOME COUNTY REDISTRICTING
Danielle House celebrates 20 years of serving the Binghamton community and visitors in the area...
Executive director, board member reflect on 20 years of Danielle House
Water St. parking garage demolition
Community loses public art as Downtown Binghamton parking garage demolition continues