Chenango County to stop formally registering at-home COVID-19 tests

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department announced changes in the way it reports it reports positive COVID-19 test.

The health department said it will no longer formally register at-home COVID-19 tests. This begins on Thursday.

Instead, Chenango County residents who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to self-isolate for five days and until they recover from the virus. They are also asked to notify close contacts of their positive test result.

You can find more information about self-isolation by going to this link.

Additionally, the health department said it will not publish a daily statistical report.

“With the proliferation of at-home tests and a shift of case investigation to [New York State Department of Health] our local data sets are no longer a precise representation of disease activity in the community,” the department said in a news release.

Those data sets included active cases, quarantines and hospitalizations.

People who wish to follow active cases are asked to use this link to the State Department of Health website.