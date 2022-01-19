Eastern Southern Tier Regional Planning Development Board receives $70K in federal funding

(WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the Southern Tier East Regional Planning Development Board received $70,000.

The money is part of $420,000 in federal funding to develop and implement economic strategies regionally throughout the state. The funding was allocated through the Economic Development Administration.

Senator Gillibrand’s Office said the money will promote public-private partnerships to diversify and strengthen regional economics in New York.

The Southern Tier West Regional Planning Development Board also received $70,000.