Endicott man arrested for attempted murder

(VNL)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department announced an arrest into a shots fired investigation that began in December.

According to a news release, Endicott Police said 31-year-old Dominique D. Wortham of Endicott was arrested for attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred in front of 140 Washington Ave. on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021.

An investigation into the matter led Endicott Police to obtain a Warrant of Arrest for him, authorities said.

Police said a victim received an apparent gunshot wound in the leg during the incident. They noted that Wortham and the victim were known to each other.

Wortham was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Binghamton by members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

He was processed at the Endicott Police Department and transported to the Centralized Arraignment Facility at the Broome County Jail pending arraignment.

