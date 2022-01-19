Executive director, board member reflect on 20 years of Danielle House

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Danielle House, a Binghamton community resource located along Riverside Drive, has reached 20 years of serving the public.

“We, as Danielle’s family, experienced what is was like to be out of town with our daughter in critical condition in a hospital in a town where we knew no one,” said Executive Director Diane Stento. “A family took us in. That really was the beginning having been with someone in a home as opposed to a hotel room.”

As a result of that experience, Danielle House was later established in honor of her daughter, Danielle, still around today.

“After some years, it just had a feeling, and I really believe it was God sent, that something else needed to be done,” said Diane Stento. “That’s another story that would take too much time, but we knew this was it. A hospitality home.”

Board Member Jane Ehrich has been around since the beginning. She reflects on how they’ve been able to grow and add to the space over the years.

“Donors, sponsors, community businesses... This a really a home away from home,” said the board member.

To feel like a home away from home, there are multiple living rooms, eight guest suites, and kitchens with food available. All are wheelchair accessible for up to 25 people.

“Danielle is a very, very special person in my life. To have this in her honor and do the amazing, beautiful work that this does in the community and helping people outside of the community, like I said earlier we’ve had people from several different countries, it’s just an amazing honor,” said Jane Ehrich.

“I just want to thank, being this is our 20th anniversary of the opening of the Danielle House, all of the supporters... Without them, we couldn’t have gone on, we couldn’t have built this beautiful haven,” said Diane Stento.

To stay at Danielle House, you must get referred by a hospital or doctor’s office.

When it comes to the duration of someone’s stay, 12 News was told it’s an individualized approach.