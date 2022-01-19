Advertisement

Financial Tip: January monthly market update

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses the January monthly market update.

“Now to that end, the marjets have struggled recently with the Santa Claus rally in December not following through to this year,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Year-to-date the Dow is down about 2.6%, the S&P 500 is down about 3.7%, the tech heavy NASDAQ is down neaarly 6.7%. The overall bond market is down about 2%, Gold is basically flat, Oil is up 11%, and Bitcoin is down nearly 12%. Lastly, core inflation measured by the CPI is up 7% since last year, so overall a challenging start to 2022.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

