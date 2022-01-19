Advertisement

Get ready for a cold spell

Temperatures are going to tumble
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with snow shower. 0-T” 30% High 36 (34-38) Wind S becoming SW 10-20 mph

A low tracking through Canada will give us snow showers today. There could be a few rain drops as temperatures climb into the 30s. As the low moves out, we’ll have snow showers as temperatures tumble into the 10s.

Turning colder with temperatures falling through the 10s Thursday. With cold and breezy conditions, we’ll have lake effect snow showers. Frigid Thursday night with lows in the single digits. We’ll get some sunshine Friday, but frigid weather will continue.

A low working its way just off the Atlantic Coast will give us some clouds.

A cold front will reinforce the cold weather Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. With the cold weather we’ll have snow showers.

