Goodwill Theatre kicks off 2022 show season January 30

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Take a musical journey back to the mid 1800′s with Cross That River at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

“It’s an exciting show if you like jazz, if you like country, if you like folk music you’re going to love this show,” Goodwill Theatre CEO Naima Kradjian said. “It’s really an amazing mixture of education, of history, and of good old fashioned storytelling.”

Kradjian noted the show focuses on American History.

“This is about a runaway slave who became a black cowboy,” Kradjian said. “Most people don’t know that 25% of the people who settled the west, the cowboys were black and so this is a different look at something.”

Kradjian said Cross That River is by a Harlem composer and is an off-Broadway show.

“If you like musicals this is also the place for you, it’s a concert version,” Kradjian said.

Cross That River takes the stage Jan. 30 at 2 and 5 p.m. at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

Tickets are $20 or $15 for seniors and students.

“The composer is part of the piece and there will be a talk back after the 5 o’clock show,” Kradjian said. “I think it’s always exciting when you can talk to the people who actually created the piece.”

Find more information on Cross That River going to this link. To purchase tickets you can call the Box Office at 607.772.2404