Advertisement

Goodwill Theatre kicks off 2022 show season January 30

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Take a musical journey back to the mid 1800′s with Cross That River at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

“It’s an exciting show if you like jazz, if you like country, if you like folk music you’re going to love this show,” Goodwill Theatre CEO Naima Kradjian said. “It’s really an amazing mixture of education, of history, and of good old fashioned storytelling.”

Kradjian noted the show focuses on American History.

“This is about a runaway slave who became a black cowboy,” Kradjian said. “Most people don’t know that 25% of the people who settled the west, the cowboys were black and so this is a different look at something.”

Kradjian said Cross That River is by a Harlem composer and is an off-Broadway show.

“If you like musicals this is also the place for you, it’s a concert version,” Kradjian said.

Cross That River takes the stage Jan. 30 at 2 and 5 p.m. at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

Tickets are $20 or $15 for seniors and students.

“The composer is part of the piece and there will be a talk back after the 5 o’clock show,” Kradjian said. “I think it’s always exciting when you can talk to the people who actually created the piece.”

Find more information on Cross That River going to this link. To purchase tickets you can call the Box Office at 607.772.2404

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Crews respond to fire in unoccupied home, Binghamton.
Crews respond to fire at unoccupied house in Binghamton
Water St. parking garage demolition
Community loses public art as Downtown Binghamton parking garage demolition continues
Traffic alert: Crash closes 1 lane of traffic in Vestal, scene now clear

Latest News

Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Hope Adult and Teen Challenge awarded $2,000 grant
MLK
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events planned at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier
Every Cat's Dream
Every Cat’s Dream annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser Sunday
YWCA
YWCA to expand childcare center and provide affordable housing