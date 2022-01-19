Advertisement

How to keep your home cozy and your energy bill low

(Source: Canva, File)
By Emmanuella Pierre
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- As the winter months continue to settle in, people are finding the joy and comfort by staying safe and warm indoors. However, when it comes to keeping your house warm and cozy, it may come at the cost of an empty wallet.

NYSEG Corporate Communications Manager Kelly Packard has tips to help residents keep their homes comfortable and their energy bills low:

⋅ Have your heating system checked annually by a professional. Inefficient heating is not only unsafe, but it will increase the fuel consumption and cost of your bill.

⋅ For each degree you lower your thermostat, you will save 3% of your energy bill.

⋅ Turn your heat lower while your family is sleeping at night.

⋅ Turn off the thermostat when you are away from home.

⋅ Upgrade your old appliances to new energy efficient models.

⋅ Replace furnace and heater filter periodically.

For more energy efficiency and smart saving tips, visit this website.

