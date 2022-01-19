Weis Wednesdays: Salad your way

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Media Marketing Manager Alyssa Marsh joined Around the Tiers Wednesday to discuss salad your way.

“We know it can be hard shopping for the new year trying to find those healthy and delicious meals, so that’s why Weis Markets is here to help,” Marsh said. “Now through February 3rd you can go to our produce department and shop a variety of items as a part of our buy two get one free deal.”

Marsh noted customers can save on bagged salads, clear box salads, dressings, and toppings.

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.