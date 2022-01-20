Advertisement

Binghamton University returns to in person learning for spring semester.

Binghamton University is set to open their doors to student and faculty after pushing back the start date due to the rise of COVID 19 cases during the holiday break.
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In December Governor Hochul announced a mandate stating all SUNY and CUNY students must be vaccinated in order to return back to in-person classes for the spring semester.

The Universities Senior director of media and Public Relations Ryan Yarosh told 12 news that students will not be allowed to attend class or move into their residence hall until proof of a booster shot once they are eligible.

" Were also asking for all students to self-test... that’s testing before departure and then we will have testing available once they arrive in Binghamton and then were going to have continued testing throughout the semester” - Ryan Yarosh

All classes at Binghamton University will be in person. The semester is set to begin on Tuesday, January 25th.

