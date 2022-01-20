Advertisement

Bone-chilling cold nights ahead

By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Lake flakes early west of 81. Clouds and clear sky. Wide range in temperatures with chills 10 to 20 below. Low: -13 to 3

Friday: Very cold, but sunny. High: 8-13

Friday Night: Clear and very cold. Low: -20 to -3

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is slowly building into the area but the northwest winds continue to stir up some clouds and light lake effect snow. This should weaken into the early overnight and some clearing develops. It will be very cold tonight with lows ranging from -13 to 3. Wind chills, although the wind won’t be too bad, will range from 10 to 20 below.

BRIGHT SUN FRIDAY
BRIGHT SUN FRIDAY(WBNG)
FIRST OF A FEW COLD NIGHTS TONIGHT
FIRST OF A FEW COLD NIGHTS TONIGHT(WBNG)

Bright sun is on the way Friday but it will be cold with highs in single digits to low teens. High pressure crests over us Friday night and it will be VERY cold. I think the coldest areas, with light wind, clear sky and snow on the ground, will reach as low as -20 to -25. Most of the area will be below 0 but a wide range is likely. Lows range from -20 to -3.

TEMPS AS LOW AS MINUS 20 POSSIBLE
TEMPS AS LOW AS MINUS 20 POSSIBLE(WBNG)

Sunday brings a few snow showers with the passage of a cold front. Highs stay in the mid 20s and drop back into the single digits Monday morning.

A weak clipper moves through Tuesday and brings a decent chance of light snow. There could be some minor accumulations. Highs could climb to around 30. Another shot of very cold air arrives behind the low with highs Wednesday and Thursday in the teens.

Most Read

Smoke from a house fire on 588 Old State Rd. in Kirkwood can be seen from afar.
Injuries ‘unknown’ after big fire in Kirkwood
Endicott man arrested for attempted murder
An example of a job application, which is provided by Brome-Tioga Workforce NY.
NYS Department of Labor to offer almost 2400 jobs during Southern Tier Regional Virtual Career Fair
Water St. parking garage demolition
Community loses public art as Downtown Binghamton parking garage demolition continues
Jail
Binghamton man sentenced to 9 years in prison for weapon possession

Latest News

wbng
A Frigid Forecast
SOME LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE SOUTHEAST
Another shot of deep cold is coming
WBNG
Get ready for a cold spell
QUIET OVERNIGHT
More bitter cold air in the pipeline