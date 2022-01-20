Advertisement

Broome County releases dates for free hazardous waste and electronic recycling

Free hazardous waste and electronic recycling
Free hazardous waste and electronic recycling(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Landfill is giving residents the opportunity to get rid of household chemicals and electronics during its free hazardous waste and electronic days.

The Broome County Department of Public Works says the events run from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the address is 286 Knapp Rd., Binghamton, N.Y.

The following is a list of the dates:

  • Jan. 22
  • Feb. 2 & 19
  • March 2, 12 & 26
  • April 6, 9 & 23
  • May 4, 7 & 21
  • June 1, 4 & 18
  • July 6, 9 & 23
  • Aug. 3, 6 & 20
  • Sept. 7, 10 & 24
  • Oct. 5, 8 & 22
  • Nov. 2, 5 & 19
  • Dec. 7 & 17

The county says items that are accepted as hazardous waste include household cleaners, pesticides, fertilizer, fluorescent bulbs, fire extinguishers, pool chemicals, etc. Electronics accepted for recycling include computers, monitors (three or less), televisions (three or less), stereos, laptops, radios, fax machines, copiers, printers, cellphones, tablets, etc.

The free drop-off days are for Broome County residents (no businesses). Tioga County residents can use this service on the dates in April through Nov. Items may be dropped off on non-designated days for a $5 fee during regular landfill hours. For more information, click here.

Most Read

Smoke from a house fire on 588 Old State Rd. in Kirkwood can be seen from afar.
Injuries ‘unknown’ after big fire in Kirkwood
Endicott man arrested for attempted murder
An example of a job application, which is provided by Brome-Tioga Workforce NY.
NYS Department of Labor to offer almost 2400 jobs during Southern Tier Regional Virtual Career Fair
Water St. parking garage demolition
Community loses public art as Downtown Binghamton parking garage demolition continues
Jail
Binghamton man sentenced to 9 years in prison for weapon possession

Latest News

Vehicle combustion to blame for garage fire in Conklin
Convicted killer to be sentenced, will serve minimum 25-year sentence
Spiedie Fest
Spiedie Fest dates announced, returns as August event
More than 1,400 NYSEG customers were without power Thursday before it was restored