Broome County releases dates for free hazardous waste and electronic recycling

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Landfill is giving residents the opportunity to get rid of household chemicals and electronics during its free hazardous waste and electronic days.

The Broome County Department of Public Works says the events run from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the address is 286 Knapp Rd., Binghamton, N.Y.

The following is a list of the dates:

Jan. 22

Feb. 2 & 19

March 2, 12 & 26

April 6, 9 & 23

May 4, 7 & 21

June 1, 4 & 18

July 6, 9 & 23

Aug. 3, 6 & 20

Sept. 7, 10 & 24

Oct. 5, 8 & 22

Nov. 2, 5 & 19

Dec. 7 & 17

The county says items that are accepted as hazardous waste include household cleaners, pesticides, fertilizer, fluorescent bulbs, fire extinguishers, pool chemicals, etc. Electronics accepted for recycling include computers, monitors (three or less), televisions (three or less), stereos, laptops, radios, fax machines, copiers, printers, cellphones, tablets, etc.

The free drop-off days are for Broome County residents (no businesses). Tioga County residents can use this service on the dates in April through Nov. Items may be dropped off on non-designated days for a $5 fee during regular landfill hours. For more information, click here.